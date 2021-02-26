Brown sugar seized

LONGDING, 25 Feb: The police here seized 22 packets of brown sugar, weighing 304 gms, from the possession of one Phephot Wangsa (30) during a search conducted here on Wednesday.

After receiving specific intelligence input regarding smuggling of contraband items from Kunsa village to Longding town, a joint team of the police and the Assam Rifles intercepted a suspected vehicle – a Mahindra Bolero (AR-18-1692) – carrying seven passengers.

The joint team searched the passengers and found the contraband item from the possession of the woman. The police also seized a mobile phone from her possession.

An FIR has been lodged under Section 17/18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in this regard.