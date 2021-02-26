DGP urges frontline workers to get vaccinated

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: Director General of Police (DGP) RP Upadhyaya on Thursday appealed to the frontline workers and Covid-19 warriors to come forward in a phased manner and take part in the vaccination process started by the government.

“I also got vaccinated today and I don’t feel anything. Covid-19 vaccine is safe and everyone across India is getting vaccinated,” the DGP said.

He urged all the police personnel and other staffers of the Arunachal Pradesh Police to get themselves vaccinated.

Several top cops, including ICR SP Jimmy Chiram and others, got vaccinated on Thursday. He also informed that vaccination for security personnel is being done in a phased manner in the districts and soon everyone will be covered.