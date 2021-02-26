CM, Gov convey Nyokum Yullo greetings

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages conveyed greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Nyokum Yullo of the Nyishi community.

Khandu hailed the Nyishis for zealously safeguarding their rich culture and reliving their tradition by celebrating Nyokum Yullo with zeal, enthusiasm and traditional fervour.

He expressed hope that Nyokum this year would bring in good health and wealth for the people of the state. He also expressed optimism that the state government’s commitment to fund all indigenous festivals of the state would materialize soon.

“May Ane Nyokum shower her choicest blessings on our Nyishi brethrens and all sentient beings of the world,” the CM said.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the festival would invoke the blessings of Nyokum Ane for peace and prosperity for the community and for the entire humankind.

“I am sanguine that this Nyokum festival will strengthen the preservation, promotion and rejuvenation of the customs and traditions of the Nyishi tribe,” he added.

He also appealed to the people to observe all necessary precautions against the Corona pandemic, “which is still raising its ugly head in many parts of the country.” (CM’s PR Cell and Raj Bhavan)