DC launches NABARD’s PLP for Longding

LONGDING, 25 Feb: Longding DC Bani Lego launched the NABARD’s potential linked credit plan (PLP) 2021-22 for Longding district during a district consultative committee (DCC) meeting on Thursday.

During the meeting, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy informed that the total credit potential under the priority sector in Longding has been estimated at Rs 1,850.41 lakhs for the 2021-22 financial year. Of this, the agriculture sector accounts for Rs 1,619.71 lakhs.

The DCC meeting was attended by officials from the NABARD and the NERCORMP, besides bank managers and HoDs of line departments.

Lead Bank Chief Manager Rajesh Sonowal shared the status of the CD ratio, KCC loan, digitalization, priority sector lending, PMJDY, PMSBY, PMJJBY, APY, and flagship schemes of the central and the state governments, and the progress made under the SHG credit linkage with the banks in the district. He informed that “performance is not satisfactory and the recovery position of the district is also not up to the mark.”

He requested the bank branches to seek the help of government functionaries for recovering the bank’s dues. He suggested preparing department-wise defaulters’ lists and a separate list for bakijai cases, and approaching the lok adalat.

Roy advised all the bank branches to conduct financial literacy camps in the villages. He also informed about different subsidy schemes, such as the agri clinics and agri business centres (ACABC) scheme, Stand up India, Mudra Yojana, CM Krishi Rinn Yoyana, etc, and sought support from bank managers “for credit linkage of SHGs and farmers’ clubs in the district.”

Expressing concern over the low CD ratio in the district, the DC advised the banks to disburse loan applications under different government schemes before the next DCC meeting, and to improve the CD ratio.

He advised banks to achieve the target under the ACP in the current financial year, and requested the LDM to raise the issue of shortage of manpower in bank branches.