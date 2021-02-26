KVK scientists advised to work for farmers

DAPORIJO, 25 Feb: Upper Subansiri DC (in-charge) T Ekke and DAO R Jeram encouraged the district’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra’s (KVK) scientists to continue working dedicatedly for the welfare of the farmers.

They said this during a scientific advisory committee meeting organized here by the KVK on Thursday. The meeting was attended by the HoDs of line departments, along with progressive farmers of the district, who shared their views on the KVK’s activities.

ICAR Basar Director H Kalita advised the progressive farmers to “adopt more technologies after being content with the TOT of KVK,” and expressed satisfaction with the overall work of the KVK.

KVK scientists made PowerPoint presentations on the 2020-21 annual report and the 2021-22 annual action plan.

The KVK’s newsletter was also released on the occasion.