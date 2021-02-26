Seven bills introduced in assembly

Budget session

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: The sixth session of the seventh Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly saw the introduction of seven bills, covering various sectors, on the floor of the house.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Bill, 2021, while Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein introduced three bills: the Arunachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Arunachal Pradesh Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2021.

Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Indian Medicine Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Home Minister Bamang Felix introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Legislatures Members (Prevention of Disqualification) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and Food & Civil Supplies Minister Kamlung Mossang introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendmend) Bill, 2021.

Laying of papers

The chief minister laid the financial statement of the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority from the period between 2007-08 and 2017-18, while Food & Civil Supplies Minister Kamlung Mossang laid the Arunachal Pradesh Food Commission Rules, 2018.

The assembly secretary laid the papers of intimation regarding the governor’s assent to the three bills, including the AP Speaker and Deputy Speaker Salaries and Allowances (Amendment), 2020, the AP Salary, Allowances and Pension of Member of Legislative Assembly (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the AP District Based Entrepreneurs and Professionals (Incentive, Development and Promotional) (Amendment), Bill, 2020.

During the first day’s sitting, the house unanimously adopted the fifth report of the Business Advisory Committee presented by Home & Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bamang Felix.

Panel of chairpersons

The speaker announced the names of legislators Jambey Tashi, Lombo Tayeng, Wanglam Sawin and Jummum Ete Deori as the panel of chairpersons for the current session, before adjourning the house till next Monday. (DIPR)