Eviction drive carried out

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: An eviction drive was carried out in Vivek Vihar area here on Thursday to remove illegal encroachers from a government quarters, under the supervision of ADM Talo Potom and UD & Housing Director Techi Gobin.

Potom requested Gobin to provide a list of non-allotted and allotted quarters in order to carry out a large-scale eviction drive. He also assured to give full cooperation to the UD & housing department.

“There are lots of people who are residing in government quarters without allotment. If a list of these people is provided, it will be easy for us to evict them,” Potom said.

Gobin also urged the people not to undertake any kind of illegal construction on government land.