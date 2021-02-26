NSCN operatives surrender in Longding

LONGDING, 25 Feb: Eight operatives belonging to the NSCN (KYA) and the NSCN (IM) surrendered before the Longding superintendent of police here on Thursday.

The mass surrender of the insurgents is the result of concerted efforts and relentless pursuit by the police and the Assam Rifles to convince them to join the mainstream.

The surrendered operatives from the NSCN (KYA) are: self-styled (SS) corporal Ngomgang Gangsa from Wakka village, who had joined the outfit in 2011; SS private Manhang Pansa from Wakka village, who had joined the outfit in 2009; SS corporal Manging Pansa from Wakka, who had joined the outfit in 2011; SS private Pansai Pansai from Wakka village, who had joined the outfit in 2013; and SS private Wangphe Wangsa of Nginu village, who had joined the outfit in 2010.

The surrendered operatives from the NSCN (IM) are: SS private Chakwang Wangsu (38) from Ozakho village, who had joined the outfit in 2009; SS corporal Khampai Wangsu (34) from Ozakho village, who had joined the outfit in 2005; and SS private Nokdun Wangsu (31) from Ozakho village, who had joined the outfit in 2010.

The police informed that the surrendered operatives were engaged in extortion and collection of taxes.

Further, the operatives have appealed to their fellow cadres who are still active in the NSCN (IM), NSCN (KYA), NSCN (R), NSCN (U), and NSCN (KK) to give up violence and surrender before the police and the administration.