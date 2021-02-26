RGU to introduce CBCS in undergraduate level

RONO HILLS, 25 Feb: A meeting on implementing the choice-based credit system (CBCS) was held by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Thursday in a blended mode.

Pro-Vice Chancellor and chairman of the core committee on the implementation of CBCS, Prof Amitava Mitra explained the modus operandi of the CBCS and expressed optimism that “the CBCS will be implemented from the next academic session.”

He said that the CBCS is moving from a teacher-centric to a student-centric education system.

“The students will have more choice or freedom of opting for courses/disciplines as compared to the present mode of education,” he said.

Prof Mitra also informed that the process for implementation has already started and a series of exercises, including workshops and orientation programmes on the CBCS, are in the process of being organized.

Registrar Dr NT Rikam spelt out the mandate of the UGC and the union education ministry for implementation of the CBCS in all the higher educational institutions across the country.

“The process for implementation of the CBCS in RGU was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but now that the situation has improved, we have to run fast to implement the CBCS, right from the next academic session,” Dr Rikam said, and sought cooperation from the stakeholders, “especially from the department of higher and technical education and the college managements in mitigating the emanating problems of manpower and infrastructure facilities in the colleges.”

Higher and Technical Education Director Dr Tayek Talom commended the RGU’s move to implement the CBCS in the undergraduate level.

“There may be issues or problems on the ground, but every problem has some solution,” he said, and assured that the department would try its best to address those issues, including that of manpower and infrastructure in the colleges.

The principals of all the colleges welcomed the initiative of the university and assured to implement the CBCS in the colleges.

However, earlier, most of them had raised the issue of manpower and infrastructure, which they said need to be addressed for effective implementation of the system.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha expressed firm belief that the CBCS would be implemented soon as “we have to move at par with the rest of the country in the quest for excellence in the education system.”