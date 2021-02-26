Budget will be realistic: Mein

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that this year’s budget would be realistic.

Speaking to the press here on the opening day of the budget session of the state assembly, Mein said priority will be given to the education and health sectors.

“Horticulture, agriculture, allied sectors and tourism will also be given importance in the budget,” he said.

The DCM also stated that, despite the Covid-19 situation, the state government has not compromised with developmental projects.

“We have invested Rs 400 crore on the health sector during the Covid-19 period. Major development projects, including the Hollongi airport, have been taken up. Salaries of government employees have been paid on time,” said Mein.