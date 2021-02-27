Taki calls on union minister

NEW DELHI, 26 Feb: Arunachal’s Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Tage Taki called on union Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi here on Friday, and the two discussed issues such as ASG, importing of pigs from the United Kingdom, and matters related to the veterinary and fisheries departments.

The union minister suggested exploring composite farming system in Arunachal, “where farmers can earn at least Rs 5 lakhs per hectare annually.”

He also suggested exploring land for leasing out to entrepreneurs, “where the landowner will be employed back, in addition to his land leasing rent.”