Wearing of facemask made mandatory in Miao

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 26 Feb: Miao ADC Sunny K Singh has through an executive order made wearing of facemask mandatory in all public places and public vehicles here in Changlang district.

“Any deviation from this would attract fine and penal action as per the law,” the order read.

The order has been issued in pursuance of the recent order issued by the health and family welfare secretary to strictly implement Covid-appropriate behaviour and other measures to avoid any spike in Covid-19 cases in Arunachal.

Singh said there is a fresh spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. He said fresh Covid-19 cases are also being observed in neighbouring Assam’s Digboi in Tinsukia district.

The ADC said the people should not be complacent over the declining coronavirus cases in Arunachal and should strictly follow the health advisories.

To contain the spread of the new strain of Covid-19, the ADC ordered strict monitoring of people coming from outside the state, especially while issuing inner line permits to tourists and others coming from states where fresh waves of Covid-19 cases have been reported.

“Social distancing is to be ensured at all crowded locations like marketplaces, hospital, health centres, schools, offices, ATM booths, banks, and public transports,” the order read.