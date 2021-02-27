DTO donates T-shirts, caps to NGO

LIKABALI, 26 Feb: Lower Siang District Transport Officer (DTO) Padang Sangyu on Friday donated 100 T-shirts and 100 caps to NGO Hope Arunachal to mark the effective and dedicated effort of the NGO in carrying out a road safety awareness programme from 18 January 17 February.

The donation was handed over to Hope Arunachal director Dr Rima Taipodia, in the presence of Likabali GHSS GS Chiyi Taipodia and others.

“The T-shirts and caps would be beneficial for road safety and other endeavours in the future,” said the NGO’s director.