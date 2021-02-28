SHGs trained on income generating activities

NGOPOK, 27 Feb: An awareness and skilling programme for self-help groups (SHG) was organized here in East Siang district on Saturday.

Training on cultivation of mushroom, king chilli, pickle making, pot flower growing and poultry farming were imparted by resource persons from the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), Pasighat.

East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh urged the SHG members to take up such income generating and livelihood avenues for their economic empowerment, adding that a ‘loan mela’ by the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) will be shortly organized, which she said would help the SHGs in availing bank loans, adding that they would also get support in business plan and marketing from the CHF and the APRB.

Dr Singh said that the district administration would provide all support to the SHGs.

CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika said that the CHF “is always ready for such outreach awareness and skilling initiatives to facilitate technical know-how on various livelihood activities to the rural community and SHGs.”

Earlier, Dr D Perme spoke about taking up “viable and feasible livelihood activities by SHG members.”

DDSE Jongge Yirang and DIET Principal B Dutta also spoke.

Resource persons Dr Nangsol Dolma Bhutia, Dr Surmina Devi, Dr Disco Singh, Dr Kalkame Ch Momin and Dr Neeta Longjam imparted training in their respective subjects.

The awareness programme was organized by the East Siang DDSE, in collaboration with the CHF. (DIPRO)