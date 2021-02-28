MV road becomes motorable for light vehicles upto 53 miles

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 27 Feb: The construction of the much publicized 157 km Miao-Vijaynagar (MV) road, the longest link road in the country under the PMGSY, is underway in full swing.

The hard work of the executing agencies in the last couple of months has resulted in the road becoming motorable upto 53 miles for light motor vehicles. The pace of construction of culverts and bridges at the 34th mile, Burma Nallah and Naglu (at 51 miles) is also fast accelerating and is expected to be completed by the end of March.

The RWD is targeting to clear major muddy points at 27, 28 and 29 miles for early connectivity. Several dumper trucks are engaged in laying GSB at 27, 30 and 53 miles.

The road dressing and clearing for light motor vehicles towards Vijaynagar is underway at 58 miles. The road clearing and dressing towards Vijaynagar in Part V from Gandhigram has also started.

With sufficient men and machineries, the construction work is progressing at M’pen and is ready for to be launched at 7 miles.

Construction of several culverts is going on at 23, 25, 38 and 52 miles, but as of now the culvert works have been hindered due to passage problems. Once the GSB connection is done, culvert works will be resumed at more than 50 working spots, informed an RWD engineer.

Following an order issued by the RWD EE, on the advice of the Miao ADC, all TC trucks and JCBs going towards Vijaynagar have been stopped and movement restricted from 25 miles onwards for stabilization of pavement.

The Miao ADC is closely monitoring the progress of work and has given a “goal-wise target” for completion of the road within the stipulated time.

Promising logistic support to the construction agency and contractors, ADC Sunny K Singh is expected to visit the work site very soon.

Meanwhile, the United Miao Mission and the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung have commended the RWD for making the road motorable for light motor vehicles upto 53 miles. However, they urged the department to accelerate the pace of construction, so that the strategically significant road is laid within the stipulated period.