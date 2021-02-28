Nyokum Yullo MTB Challenge organized

Staff Reporter

BANA, 27 Feb: The third edition of the Nyokum Yullo MTB Challenge was organized by the Arunachal Amateur Bicycling Association and the East Kameng Cycling Association here in East Kameng district recently.

In the men’s category, Omil Mize from Siang, with a timing of 2 hours, 13 minutes and 30 seconds got the first prize, followed by Suto Linggi (2 hours, 15 minutes and 28 seconds) from Roing, and Tajum Dere (2 hours, 15 minutes and 30 seconds) from Mechuka.

In the women’s category, Rubi Lombo from Anini came first with a timing of 3 hours, 13 minutes and 26 seconds, and Marce Sangma from Meghalaya stood second with a timing of 3 hours, 26 minutes and 25 seconds.

The ‘most promising rider’ award was given to 16-year-old Chomson Ngemu (2 hours, 31 minutes and 50 seconds) from Miao, who took the fourth position.

The riders were felicitated on the eve of the Nyokum Yullo festival in Bana.

Twenty-seven cyclists from Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal participated in the race. The cyclists covered 56 kms.

The event was sponsored by the Nyokum Yullo Celebration Committee, Bana, 2021. Technical support was provided by the Itanagar Cycling Meet. Lower Siang Adventure Camp was the travel partner of the event.