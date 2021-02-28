Skill development training underway

MIAO, 27 Feb: Thirty rural youths are undergoing a month-long training programme on ‘Hand embroidery for SHGs of Miao’ in Changlang district, under the skill development programme (SDP), which got underway here on Saturday.

The programme is sponsored by the NABARD and implemented by NGO Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT). The training programme has been designed in such a way that women participants may start their own ventures.

NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy, Miao EAC Namrata Bhatt, Changlang EAC Mary Taloh and NERCORMP BDO Nonju Tikhak, along with SHG members attended in the inaugural function.

Roy presented a brief on the SDP for the benefit of rural women and SHGs. “SDPs are on-location skill development training programmes with the objective to provide a wide range of skill development training to rural youths with job opportunities; identify and foster existing business models for increased rural employment to benefit aspiring rural entrepreneurs; improve income level and livelihoods, and also contribute to the economy by setting up of rural enterprises, re-skilling/up-skilling of existing workers/artisans in the traditional sectors, etc,” he said.

Bhatt advised the rural youths to “implement the skill for starting a successful entrepreneurship” and commended BLCCT for imparting the training programme in Miao. She gave assurance that administrative support would be provided to SHGs in terms of issuing of trading licences.

Taloh spoke on the scope and importance of skill training to enhance the socioeconomic status of the rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs.

BLCCT founder president Chandan Prasad said that the training would enable rural women to improve their skill in producing indigenous designs. “The tribal fabrics of Arunachal Pradesh are well known for their elegant designs, bold colour combination and lasting texture. The tribal motifs skillfully depicted through stylized decorative designs are really in great demand. The skill development will empower rural women for better income and self-sustenance,” he added.

NERCORMP BDO Nonju Tikhak also spoke.