Training prog on processing technologies held

BALEK, 27 Feb: A training programme on ‘Popularization, production and processing technologies of small millet in Arunachal Pradesh’ was organized here in Lower Dibang Valley district by Pasighat (East Siang)-based Central Agricultural University’s agronomy department on 27 February.

During the programme, NRM Department Head Dr SK Pattanaaik, Dr AS Mailappa, Dr Prashant K Nimbolkar and Dr Priyanka Irungbam from the CHF, Pasighat, made PowerPoint presentations on cultivation, scope and benefits of millet, the processing technologies of millet, and its possible mechanization.

Fifty farmers participated in the training programme, which was sponsored by the Indian Institute of Millet Research, ICAR, Hyderabad. Technical guidance was offered by scientist Dr Sangappa BC from the funding organization.

During the training, SHGs were advised to cultivate millets in a commercial way, and were told that, with considerable production, a small-scale processing unit may be established for value addition.

Sixty kgs of hybrid seeds and 500 kgs of fertilizers and organic manures were distributed to the farmers.