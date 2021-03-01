PM street vendor self-reliant prog launched

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 28 Feb: A three-day Prime Minister Street Vendor Aatmanirbar programme under the urban development (UD) department was launched here in Changlang district on Sunday in the presence of UD Minister Kamlung Mossang, EAC Namrata Bhatt, the UD director and EE, and vendors, among others.

Under the scheme, the street vendors of Miao administrative subdivision will be identified, and thereafter registered to avail financial assistance from the government under the scheme.

All those present at the commencement of the three-day event were appealed to extend cooperation by identifying the genuine beneficiaries of the scheme.