Fin’l literacy camp organized

NAMSAI, 28 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) conducted a financial literacy and awareness programme at Piyong and Ningroo Chariali in Namsai district on Sunday, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

The programme was sanctioned by the NABARD regional office in Itanagar.

The aim of the programme was to create awareness among the public regarding the various financial products that are being offered by banks to the public.

NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy attended the programme and also inaugurated the office of the Dimond PLF (primary level federation) of SHGs. He informed about financial inclusion and financial planning. He also briefed the participants on the flagship schemes of the state and the central governments, and explained the procedure for availing the benefits under the schemes.

Namsai APRB Branch Manager Chadong Lowang explained the different types of accounts that can be maintained in a bank. She also informed the gathering about the schemes that bank account holders can avail of, and highlighted social security schemes such as the PMJDY, the PMSBY, the PMJJBY, and the APY.

ArSRLM Block Mission Manager Onam Tamut motivated SHGs to take bank credit and start income generation activities and fully utilize the fund released by the ArSRLM.

NOSAAP CEO Chau Athina Chauhai spoke on the role and functions of farmers-producers companies, and how value addition to agricultural products can enhance the income of SHGs.