TRIHMS surgeons perform major surgeries during outreach prog in Upper Siang

NAHARLAGUN, 28 Feb: Surgeons from Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) performed 13 major operations, including 11 laparoscopic gall bladder and two paediatric, during the TRIHMS’ second outreach health programme at the Upper Siang district hospital (DH) in Yingkiong on 20 and 21 February.

It was a follow-up to the health camps conducted earlier by a medical team from TRIHMS, led by TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini, at the Yingkiong DH, the Mossing village PHC and the Tuting CHC in Upper Siang from 11 to 14 January, according to a TRIHMS release.

During the camps, 18 patients were found to be requiring major surgical interventions. All the operable cases/patients were re-screened at Yingkiong during the second programme and finally, operations were performed upon the 13 patients, the release said.

The operations were performed by a surgical team, including Laparoscopic Surgeon Consultant Dr Nabam Javad, Assistant Professor (Surgery) Dr Ojing Komut, Anaesthesiologist Consultant-cum-OSD (P) TRIHMS Dr Rajen Kombo, Anaesthesiologist Consultant Dr Koj Jarbo, Theatre Nursing Officer Rubu Yape Hokom and other OT staff from TRIHMS, in collaboration with a team of doctors from Yingkiong DH, which included Surgical Specialist Dr Bollet Pajing and Anaesthesiologist Dr Joseph Teksing.

A total of 1,908 health consultations were provided during the health camps at Mossing and Tuting.

Altogether 335 eye patients attended the health camps and 200 pairs of glasses were distributed free of cost. Out of the 211 dental cases, 128 procedures for teeth extraction and dental fillings were done. A total of 157 orthopaedic and PMR consultations were facilitated and 45 interventional procedures, such as intra- articular/intra-lesional, were performed, the release said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Alo Libang in a simple function on Saturday felicitated the medical teams from the Tuting CHC and the Mechuka CHC who were the first batch of trainees to complete a four-week training in ‘Point of care diagnosis (POCD)’ at TRIHMS.

He lauded the concept of the outreach service of TRIHMS and the health camps held in Upper Siang district.

Interacting with the first year MBBS students of TRIMHS, Libang urged them to make the best use of the opportunity provided in the TRIHMS.

“The idea of the outreach service was not only confined to screen the patients’ health but also to provide further support to people with major illnesses,” said Dr Jini while briefing the minister on the health outreach programme.

He said the POCD course marked Step 3 of the outreach service of TRIHMS.

The course included hands-on training on point of care ultrasound and point of care tests. “This training will empower the doctors and nurses working in CHCs and PHCs to make on-the-spot diagnosis of cases to initiate immediate appropriate treatment or refer the cases for better treatment,” he said.

Dr Jini said “the responsibility of TRIHMS to reach out to the periphery in an attempt to take healthcare services to the doorsteps of the people has been ingrained in the preamble of TRIHMS by-law as one of the cardinal roles of TRIMHS, besides providing medical and paramedical courses, tertiary healthcare, research and assist formulation and implementation of healthcare services.”