Admin continues eviction drive

ITANAGAR, 28 Feb: The capital administration led by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Talo Potom on Sunday continued the eviction drive along the outer ring road from the SP office to ESS Sector here.

The drive, which started on Saturday, will be continued after a few days.

Briefing the media on the occasion, Potom said the eviction drive is being conducted to widen the road.

“Twenty structures, including boundary walls, semi and permanent structures, were demolished on Saturday. Today we demolished 70 structures falling under the notified RoW. After a gap of a few days, the eviction will again resume in this stretch of the road,” said Potom.

He also announced that eviction will be carried out across the capital region in the coming days.

“Whichever structure falls inside the notified RoW will be dismantled and evicted in the coming days. Eviction will be done in more than 30 km stretch of road falling in sectors and colonies, and also along the Jully-Chimpu road,” informed the ADM.

He appealed to the people to take prior permission from the authorities concerned before constructing any structure along the road to avoid facing action in the future.

“People should seek clearance from town planning, PWD, RWD and IMC before constructing structures to avoid properties being evicted in future, which will lead to losses. We also don’t like it when we have to evict structures, leading to loss of the people. But structures falling under the notified RoW have to be evicted in the greater interest of the state,” said Potom.

The ADM said that the eviction drive will be intensified in the days to come.

“As the capital grows, more space will be needed to widen the road and to carry out other developmental activities. Therefore we will need more eviction drives to make space for development. Also, till the people stop illegal encroachment, the authorities will continue to act against illegal land grabbers,” he said.