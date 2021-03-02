ASBA’a annual events calendar released

PASIGHAT, 1 Mar: The annual events calendar of the Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) was officially released by ASBA secretary Bamang Tago in the presence of East Siang Badminton Association (ESBA) president Dr Naku Taloh and general secretary Narmi Darang here in East Siang district on Monday.

It is an official notification of the tentative dates of all categories of events to be organized by the ASBA in the year. “The calendar is in accordance with the calendar of events as notified by the Badminton Association of India,” said Tago.

He spoke of the need to motivate young players in badminton and hone their talents through proper training.

Dr Taloh informed that the ESBA has appointed a regular coach in Pasighat to train players of all ages, “with emphasis in the age group between 6 to 12 years.” He requested parents to send their children for coaching.

The programme was also attended by other executive functionaries of the ASBA and the ESBA.