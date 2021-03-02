K11 and ALBRSU win boys’ and girls’ volleyball tournament

PASIGHAT, 1 Mar: K11 and ALBRSU teams became champions of the Open Volleyball Tournament, 2021 in the boys’ and girls’ category, respectively.

While K11 defeated Rani Village in straight 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 sets, ALBRSU defeated PSG Queens 25-12, 25-20, 25-19 in the finals played at the Daying Ering Memorial HS School playground here in East Siang district on Monday.

Bogong II ZPM Ogam Mengu and Mirem Komut (GS mandal) attended the closing ceremony. Both Mengu and Komut spoke on the importance of sports. Later, the duo gave away the prizes to the winners and runners-up. (DIPRO)