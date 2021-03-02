Nyokum festival celebrated

GANGTE, 1 Mar: Nyokum festival was celebrated here in Kra Daadi district with pomp and gaiety.

Among others, Kamle DC Hengo Basar, PHE&WS CE (WZ) Toko Jyoti, and Gangte ZPM Godak Ruvi attended the celebration.

In his address, Jyoti urged the people not to mix religion with culture. “One should preserve the culture handed down by our forefathers. Loss of culture is loss of identity,” he said.

Basar urged the revellers to celebrate the festival with pomp.

Various games and sports and cultural competitions were held, and buya was showcased at the event.

Palin MLA Balo Raja, who was one of the hosts, expressed gratitude to the public and the Nyokum celebration committee of Gangte for their cooperation in organizing the event in a befitting and colourful manner.