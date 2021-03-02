Corporator takes stock of school’s condition

ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Ward 6 Corporator Gyamar Taz on Monday visited the government higher secondary school at ESS Sector here, along with members of the school management committee and the school authority.

Briefing the media, Taz informed that after being elected as an IMC corporator from the area, this was his first visit to the school.

“It has given me pain to see that several infrastructures of the school are in bad shape. The school immediately needs proper attention, so that it functions properly,” said the corporator. He said he would try his best to change the face of the school, but said he needs consistent support from the school management committee, the teaching community and the students.

The team led by the corporator visited all the infrastructures in the school campus, including the laboratory, the library, classrooms, the toilets and the playground.