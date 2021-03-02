Gao launches Cowin-2 at TRIHMS

NAHARLAGUN, 1 Mar: Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao launched Cowin-2 (Covid-19 vaccination for age-appropriate categories) at the TRIHMS Covid vaccination centre here on Monday.

After launching the vaccination, the MP got his first dose of Covid vaccination, and appealed to all field level workers (FLW), healthcare workers (HCW) and age-specific categories of people to get vaccinated.

He urged the people not to get carried away by rumours of Covid-19 vaccine’s side effects.

In Phase 2 Covid-19 vaccination, persons who are 60 years of age and above, and the general public can avail vaccination by registering in the link: https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/.

In addition to the ongoing vaccination of FLWs and HCWs, registration will also be done on-site at all the Covid vaccination centres.

Those between 45 and 59 years of age with specific comorbid diseases will also be vaccinated after they have obtained certification from a registered medical practitioner in the prescribed format.

The launch programme was attended by state nodal officer (immunization) Dr Dimong Padung, ICR DMO Dr M Perme, CMS Dr Hage Ambing, TRIHMS CMS Dr Tawsik, ICR Immunization Officer Dr Tahan Mize, and officials from the UNDP, the WHO, and TRIHMS. (DIPRO)