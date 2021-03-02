Obang Tayeng retires as DIPR director

NAHARLAGUN, 1 Mar: Obang Tayeng, who retired from government service as the director of information & public relations (IPR) on superannuation on 28 February, was given a grand farewell at the IPR directorate here on Monday.

Hailing from Borguli village in East Siang district, Tayeng had joined government service as a DIPRO in 1987. During his tenure as a DIPRO, he

had been posted in many places, like Tezu, Anini, Pasighat, etc.

During his tenure as the IPR director, the department took many initiatives, like the Arunachal Film Festival, the Arunachal Literature Festival, the PR Conclave, etc.

Tayeng has also authored the books titled Mishmi Folktales of Lohit Valley and The Folktales of Adi.

Besides the employees of the department, members of various media houses, the Film Federation of Arunachal and the Arunachal Electronic Media & Digital Media Association attended the farewell function.

Obang will be succeeded by Dasher Teshi as the new director of IPR. (DIPR)