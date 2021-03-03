‘Azaadi ka amrut mahotsav’ to commemorate 75th I-Day

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar attended a videoconference convened by union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday with all the chief secretaries to discuss plans and programmes in connection with the celebration of ‘Azaadi ka amrut mahotsav’.

On 15 August, 2021, India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day. To commemorate the occasion, Azaadi ka amrut mahotsav has been launched by the government of India, which is to be celebrated across the states and union territories with a timeline of 75 weeks prior to Independence Day, 2022 and extending up to Independence Day, 2023.

It will be formally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 March.

The celebrations in the state will begin on 12 March at the DK Convention Hall here in the capital, and at Kekar Monying in Siang district for its historical significance related to the freedom struggle.

As a part of the celebration, cycle rallies in Pasighat, Roing and Tezu have been scheduled, besides other activities like painting competitions, cultural programmes, exhibitions, etc.

DGP RP Upadhyaya, Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, Art & Culture Secretary Remo Kamki and Art & Culture Director Tamuna Messar were also present in the videoconference. (CS’ PR Cell)