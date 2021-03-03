Coordination meeting held

AALO, 2 Mar: A coordination meeting was held under the chairmanship of Kodum Nikte Circle Officer Tage Moonya to gain firsthand knowledge of the schemes being taken up by various departments pertaining to Ubu Aalo West, in the conference hall of the DC’s office here in West Siang district on Tuesday.

Initiating the discussion, Ubu Aalo West ZPM Kenli Nyorak said that the maiden coordination meeting was being convened to learn about the ongoing developmental works and proposals to be taken up with the government for said zilla segment.

He appealed to all heads of offices to give copies of schemes taken up, so that there would be transparency around the developmental schemes.

“As an elected representative of the people at the grassroots, it is my duty to see that development touches all corners,” he said.

The circle officer said that such coordination meetings are important to bring better development in the infant circle of the district, and that “this can happen if the administration, PRI leaders, work agencies and public work hand-in-hand on all developmental issues.”

Participating departments like the DVO, the ICDS, the DDI, the DASO, the PHE, water resource, public works and education, and the Aalo West BDO presented updates on the government flagship programmes and schemes implemented, particularly in the zilla segment. (DIPRO)