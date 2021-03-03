RONO HILLS, 2 Mar: Rajiv Gandhi University’s Centre for Entrepreneurship is conducting a special lecture on ‘The art of storytelling for entrepreneurship’ on 4 March in a blended mode.

“Potential entrepreneurs and students in higher education are encouraged to participate in the programme to engage and cultivate newer ideas in the field,” RGU stated in a release.

The keynote speaker will be Kaninika Mishra, head of Learning and Development, Genesis BCW, a global PR firm. She is also a prolific writer with three books to her name.

“The lecture will dwell deep into the art of storytelling which brings to the table the emotive narrative tool to connect with the customers and how the proposed business idea will lessen or remove pain points of the customers,” RGU informed.

Interested individuals may log onto www.rgu.ac.in and get registered to participate.