Gov, CM discuss greenfield airport, MV road, other issues

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, and the two discussed development projects and welfare measures for the people of the state to mitigate the challenges that have arisen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The governor, who had inspected the greenfield airport in Hollongi on Monday, shared his observations with the chief minister. He said that if various components of the prestigious project are not expedited, completion would be difficult.

The governor suggested increasing the workforce, plants, machineries and work shifts. He also suggested starting multi-component works simultaneously.

The governor also shared his concern over the rampant encroachment on the reserved forest near the airport.

The governor, who was briefed earlier by senior engineers regarding the work progress on the Miao-Vijaynagar (MV) PMGSY road project, offered suggestions for speeding up the work on the strategic road, and advised “multipronged work points to fast-track the road project.”

He said that, on account of its long stretch of 157 kms, “there must be five to six simultaneous work points, on both ends of the road, from where the road construction activity must be taken up.”

“The implementing agencies must place the fabrication order for the bridges (on the road) and commencement of the construction of embankments, abutments and approach roads must commence there at the earliest,” he said.

The governor and the CM also discussed the matter of posting of good officers to relieve the present controller of examinations, and another officer to assist the controller of examinations.

Mishra also suggested that apiculture has a big scope in Arunachal “and our state has the potential to become the highest honey producing state in Northeast India, for which the state government must make appropriate staff and resource allocation.” (Raj Bhavan)