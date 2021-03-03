Claiming scam in interview, union demands suspension of DMO, DC

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: Stating that there was scam involved in the conduct of the interview for the posts of health and wellness officers (Advertisement Memo No BC/2018/6, dated Naharlagun, 1 February, 2021), the All Pakke-Kessang District Anti-Corruption Students’ Union has demanded that the DMO and the DC of Pakke-Kessang be immediately suspended “for selecting the candidates by unfair means and depriving bonafide candidates.”

In a representation to the chief minister, the union said that the DMO and the DC “played nexus role in the selection of candidates after the written examination.”

It said that two of the three selected candidates are not from Pakke-Kessang, which it said “violated the district-wise quota system, which may lead to chaos in the state in future.”

Besides demanding the suspension of the DMO and the DC, the union also demanded that the interview for the posts be conducted again, saying it would otherwise launch a series of democratic agitation against the state government.