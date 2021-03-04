Community awareness, mobilization of beneficiaries stressed during DTF meet

PASIGHAT, 3 Mar: Community awareness and mobilization of target beneficiaries were stressed upon during a district task force meeting-cum-orientation on Covid-19 vaccination roll out under CoWIN2.0 for all stakeholders of East Siang district held at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, which was held under the aegis of the District Health Society, a district level planning & orientation on Social Awareness & Action to Neutralise Pneumonia Campaign (SAANS) was also conducted to create community awareness and underline the role of health providers on protection, prevention and treatment of childhood pneumonia.

DMO Dr Kaling Dai called upon the stakeholders to raise awareness and mobilize beneficiaries and general public for availing Covid-19 vaccination in the second phase.

He also called for creating community awareness on combating the life-threatening disease of childhood pneumonia, being one of the major causes of childhood infant mortality.

DRCHO Dr T Gao highlighted that the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination under CoWin 2.0 will focus on target beneficiaries of citizens above 60 years and above and citizens of 45 years to 59 years with co-morbidities.

He informed that vaccination facilities have also been made available in CHCs, PHCs and sub-centres other than the Bakin Pertin General Hospital.

“The vaccination of health care workers and frontline workers will also continue under the Cowin 2.0. Registration process has been simplified with walk-in provision, wherein beneficiaries can register in the Covid Vaccination Centres itself with required documents of EPIC or Aadhar cards and co-morbidity certificate. Provision of self-registration for Covid vaccination is also available through cowin portal http: selfregistration.cowin.gov.in and arogyasetu app,” he added. (DIPRO)