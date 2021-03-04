Training on quality evaluation of yak milk

DIRANG, 3 Mar: The three-day training programme on ‘Quality evaluation of yak milk and ghee/ butter/ mar preparation’, organized at the ICAR-National Research Centre on Yak under the tribal sub-plan scheme of the institute, concluded here in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

The programme focused on providing participants with hands-on training on maintaining hygiene and quality control measures to ensure clean milk production and processing, especially in the times of Covid-19 pandemic, and also to keep the income from milk and milk products stable.

The training comprised of lectures on pre and post milking hygienic measures to ensure healthy animals and safe milk for consumers.

The participants were given extensive training on processing of various value-added yak milk products like cream, ghee, butter, mar, dahi, khoa-based sweets, etc.

An exposure to advance milking instruments like the milk machine was also done. Quality checking in terms of organoleptic evaluation, packaging and presentation for marketing was also an important aspect of the training.

Ten tribal youths from Yewang, Sangti, Thembang, Namshu, and Jyotinagar villages under Dirang sub-division participated in the training programme.

The training was coordinated by Dr TP Singh, Dr Joken Bam and P Namje.