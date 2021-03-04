DC inspects dumping sites

DAPORIJO, 3 Mar: Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Mika Nyori on Wednesday inspected the garbage dumping sites here and asked the UD department to convene a meeting, to be attended by NGOs, market committee(s), public and student leaders, to find an amicable solution to the issues pertaining to dumping sites and drainage system in the market areas here.

UD AE Biju Dodum, who accompanied Nyori during the visit, apprised him of the ‘constraints’ and public issues related to the dumping sites. (DIPRO)