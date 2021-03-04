DC appeals people to get vaccinated against Covid-19

KHONSA, 3 Mar: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize appealed to the people to come forward and get vaccinated against Covid-19, saying that the vaccines are safe and effective.

Mize, who chaired an orientation programme on Covid-19 vaccination here on Wednesday, urged the medical officers-in-charge of all the CHCs and PHCs in the district to conduct intensive awareness campaign on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

Stating that the Covishield vaccines will be given free of cost at the general hospital, he appealed to the targeted beneficiaries to get register for the vaccination.

Mize said that the IPR department in the district is carrying out multi-media IEC campaigns on Covid-19 vaccine in different languages and dialects to create awareness among the people at the grassroots about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

The DC also urged the MOs-in-charge to make the public aware of the PMJAY and CMAAY and avail the benefits of these schemes.

Mize commended all the frontline health workers, the revenue department, police, Assam Rifles and CRPF personnel for receiving the first doses of the vaccines, though he added that “it was not up to mark.”

He called for carrying out intensive awareness campaign during the second phase of the vaccination by all the lines departments to achieve the target.

Earlier, DMO Dr N Lowang appealed to all to not spread any misinformation on Covid-19 vaccines.