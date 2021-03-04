Itanagar to host Divya Kala Shakti

ITANAGAR, 3 Mar: The first regional cultural event ‘Divya Kala Shakti’ will be held here at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Center on 4 March with the objective of promoting and providing a platform to talented youths with disabilities.

The cultural event aims to provide a wide and unique platform to showcase the potential of persons with disabilities in the field of performing arts, music, folk dance, yoga and martial arts, etc.

Around 55 youths with disabilities from the North East states will participate in the regional cultural event with 11 participants from Arunachal Pradesh. Some artistes from a few other states of the country will also be a part of the programme.

The event is being organised by the departments of Social Justice and Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA), WCD and Health, in collaboration with the Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research, Cuttack, Odisha under DEPWD, ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, GoI.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday at the DK Convention Center, SJETA Minister Alo Libang thanked the GoI for selecting Arunachal as the host state for the unique cultural event.

He also appreciated the organizers for the noble initiative, which he said would go a long way in encouraging the artistes with disabilities and provide them the much needed fillip and impetus to face the challenges of life.