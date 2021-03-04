Drug peddler apprehended

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 3 Mar: A drug peddler, identified as Mafijul Haque from Assam’s Jonai sub-division has been arrested with drugs (heroin) from Giidi Notko here in East Siang district by the police on Monday.

Mafijul was allegedly involved in supply of drugs to Pasighat area. He was apprehended by the police with the help of the WASE members, when he was selling drugs to a customer.

Prior to his arrest, the movement of the drugs peddler was closely monitored by the WASE members, police said.

A case has been registered against the arrested person at the Pasighat police station under the NDPS Act.

The investigation officer refused to divulge further details for the sake of investigation.