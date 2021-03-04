KIMIN, 3 Mar: Sixty mithuns were vaccinated during a ‘Mithun Mela’ at Dorpa village under Kimin sub division of Papum Pare district on Thursday.

Several veterinary officers of the National Research Centre in mithun and others took part in health checkup and distribution of medicines to the farmers.

The mithun mela was organized by the Arunachal Mithun & Yak Conservation Mission, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development, in collaboration with the National Research Centre, Mithun (NRCM), ICAR, Medziphema, Nagaland and the programme was hosted by Mithun Farmers’ Club, Lora Top, Kimin.

Mithun farmers of Dorpa and other villagers of Kimin circle were given barbed wires, ear tags, bags, gumboots, raincoats and caps during the event.

The different technologies as well as use of different medicine in the treatment of animals were explained by Chief Technical Officer of NRCM, Dr Keza Vito.

The overview of different diseases, as well as importance of vaccination and mass de-worming was highlighted by Arunachal Mithun & Yak Conservation Mission Director, Dr Taba Heli.

The health checks of mithuns were also done, followed by free distribution of veterinary medicines and other equipment. ?

Papum Pare Zilla Parishad Chairperson Chukhu Bablu and Kimin Zilla Parishad Member Bameng Yayu assured to assist the farmers in preservation and protection of mithuns.

Meanwhile, the Lora Top Mithun Farmer’s Club appreciated the NRC for rendering their services to the farmers.

To encourage the farmers, four farmers were also given cash incentives on the occasion.