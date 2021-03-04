VC releases placement brochure of RGU’s placement cell, says university is committed to produce quality graduates

DOIMUKH, 3 Mar: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha emphasized on the importance of placement activities in the university and maintained that the university community is committed to producing quality graduates, “who are behind none in getting good placement and to be absorbed in the job market.”

He said this after releasing the first placement brochure of RGU’s placement cell, themed ‘Transforming opportunities into reality’, here on Wednesday.

Prof Kushwaha said, “RGU since its inception has been a human resource provider to the state in particular and the nation in general. Its graduates are well placed in all the sectors – be it government or private sectors, banking or industries, including many reputed companies such as BBC, Wipro, etc.”

He further urged the corporate houses, manufacturers, service providers and research and development establishments to come for groomed graduates for placement.

RGU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Amitava Mitra informed that the placement cell was established through its Academic Council on 19 February, 2019 to maintain the university’s placement records and to provide greater avenues to its graduates.

“This brochure will be beneficial for both the graduates and recruiters who are seeking suitable placements and recruits respectively,” he said.

Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin informed that the Vivekananda Kendra Arunachal Pradesh Trust, Dibrugarh will be recruiting Education, Computer Science & Engineering, Physical Education and Psychology graduates of RGU in the next couple of days for their various teaching-oriented positions, while the Zee Media Private Ltd has also approached the varsity for campus recruitment from Mass Communication graduates.

“The Byju’s and ICICI have also expressed their interests for campus recruitment. Earlier, companies like, WIPRO, Spire Group Advertising Agency, HDFC, Tajuk Infosys Private Limited, etc. have conducted their recruitments,” he added.

Earlier, placement cell in-charge Prof Tasi Kaye informed about the registration of the placement cell with Triedge for availing student’s placement in different organizations and the MoU the university has entered into with VSS Tech Solution Pvt. (Jeevitam) for digital campus placement.

Placement officer Dr Ashok Sharma informed that the brochure has been made live in the portal of the cell in the university’s website.

Registrar Dr Nabam Tadar Rikam and finance officer Prof Otem Padung also spoke on the occasion.

The event was also attended by controller of examinations Dr Bijay Raji and Dean of Students’ Welfare Prof Sumpam Tangjang.