86 units of blood collected during blood donation camp

RONO HILLS, 4 Mar: Eighty-six units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organized by the women sorority of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in collaboration with the RGU unit of the National Service Scheme, the NCC, the Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donor’s Organization (AVBDO) and ‘Ek Bharat shreshtha Bharat’ at the RGUTA office here on Thursday.

The camp was organized to commemorate the month-long celebration of the International Women’s Day. A total of 127 donors checked in for the event, which included faculty members, teaching and non-teaching staff, their families, students, scholars, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers.

Speaking on the occasion, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha lauded the women of RGU for conducting the event, and emphasized the need to motivate all towards the noble cause. He also assured to provide seed money to the RGUTA for conducting blood donation camps quarterly.

ABVDO chairperson Ramesh Jeke, RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra and Registrar Dr NT Rikam motivated everyone to donate blood.