Lecture on ‘art of storytelling for entrepreneurship’ organized

RONO HILLS, 4 Mar: “The success mantra lies in the passion for storytelling,” said Kanika Mishra, head of learning and development, Genesis BCW, a global PR firm, during a special lecture session on ‘The art of storytelling for entrepreneurship’, which was conducted by the entrepreneurship cell of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Thursday.

Mishra, who is also a renowned author, advocated making up ‘Vocal for local’ stories. She stated that, while interacting with over 100 entrepreneurs, she understood that “the big idea of success lies in the strength of storytelling.”

“Stories are easy to remember, which definitely relates to certain symbols which establish the connections,” she added.

Elaborating the most important components of doing any entrepreneurial work targeting the consumer, the investor and the media, which are the prime stakeholders, she said that it is more important to understand how one would tell a story and what one is doing with one’s story to make it more attractive.

Mishra advised the young entrepreneurs attending the lecture to come up with stories that can touch one’s heart, “as it is all that matters in transacting a good business.”

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha urged young entrepreneurs to “look into interests in any of the business ventures and come up with bigger ideas.”

Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra and coordinator of the entrepreneurship cell of RGU, Gautam Huidrom also spoke.