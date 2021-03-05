Doimukh dist hospital not under health dept: Health min

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: The health minister on Thursday said that the district hospital of Papum Pare in Doimukh is not under the health department as the construction was taken up by the PWD and funded by the 12th Finance Commission and the tribal affairs ministry.

Responding to a question by Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara regarding the status of the pending construction of the district hospital in Doimukh, which has been stopped since 2014, minister Alo Libang said that his department did not make any estimate or sanction the building as it was being taken up by the PWD, which received the fund.

“After sixteen, seventeen years, another fund came from the tribal affairs ministry for the hospital. I know this because I am running the SJETA department, but as the health minister, I don’t know about the hospital,” said the minister.

He said that the health department has no programme to construct the hospital, adding that he has visited the building with the MLA.

The minister requested the MLAs to go by the norm and share the schemes’ details with him if they are related to the departments he is handling.

He said that many buildings are unused and defunct because the departments concerned are not made aware by the construction agencies.

Meanwhile, responding to the question by Tara regarding encroachment on the Mental Health Institute in Midpu, Libang said that the department is aware of the encroachment and it is working towards fencing the property.