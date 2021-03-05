Locals allege slow progress of work, TK Engg denies

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: The locals living near the under-construction underpass site in Bank Tinali have alleged that TK Engineering is not deploying enough manpower to speed up the work.

On Thursday, the locals staged a protest, alleging that, due to the blocking of the path, they are facing a lot of trouble. The corporator of the area, Yukar Yaro, appealed to TK Engineering to create a temporary bridge for the movement of the people.

“The road block is creating a lot of problem for the people living in the area. More labourers should be deployed to hasten the construction work,” said a local woman.

Additional District Magistrate-cum-Highway Administrator Talo Potom rushed to the spot and addressed the concern of the locals. “We have worked out a temporary solution for now,” he informed.

Potom also said that more manpower is needed to be deployed to speed up the underpass work. “TK Engineering has assured to complete the work within three months, and we hope they will stand true to the promise. I appeal to the public to extend cooperation for three months. However, we have regularly raised the need for deployment of enough manpower and hope they will act,” said Potom.

He also said that the underpass work is being regularly monitored by the monitoring agency, and that quality will not be compromised with.

Meanwhile, responding to the accusation, an official of TK Engineering denied the allegation that enough manpower has not been deployed at the underpass site, and said “such unfounded allegation hurts the morale of the people engaged in the work.”

“It is a false allegation. The work is going on in full swing at the underpass site. Enough manpower and machinery have been deployed. People are working in two shifts at the site. Till the month of May 2021, we have sought permission for construction of the underpass, and it will be completed on time,” said the official.

He also made it clear that, as per the promise made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the blacktopping work will be completed by 31 March.

“The underpass and bridges will take some time,” he added.