RGU holds discussion on collaboration with RGNIYD

RONO HILLS, 4 Mar: A discussion regarding the implementation of the MoU between Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) was held at the RGU campus here on Thursday.

The MoU between the two institutions was signed in February this year.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, who inaugurated the discussion, pointed out “economic inequalities” as being the prime reason for unrest among the youths. He stated that the youths need proper training in various aspects of life.

Around 30 faculty members participated in the discussion and proposed several measures and suggestions for collaboration between the two universities under the broad categories of research, training and extension.

Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra spoke about “demographic dividend,” while Registrar Dr NT Rikam elaborated the collaboration between the two institutions.