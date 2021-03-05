Trg for mushroom growers, vermicompost makers held

DEOMALI, 4 Mar: The Tirap KVK organized a 200-hour skill training programme for mushroom growers and vermicompost producers under the Agriculture Skill Council of India.

Forty rural youths (20 in each job role) from Deomali subdivision participated in the programme, during which Deomali ADC T Tato urged the participants to take the benefits of the training and start entrepreneurship in mushroom and vermicompost.

Soha ZPM Sam Korak, KVK Head Dr Narendra Kumar and agronomy scientist Dr Simanta Kumar Kalita also spoke.