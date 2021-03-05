Skill dev prog on handloom weaving underway

CHANGLANG, 4 Mar: Thirty rural women artisans of Changlang area are participating in a training programme on ‘Two shaft handloom weaving’ which got underway here on Thursday.

The 340-hour programme is sponsored by the NABARD and implemented by NGO Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT).

Addressing the inaugural function, Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav emphasized on local production and creation of market linkages, “keeping in view the price competitiveness and quality upgrading to penetrate existing markets.”

The NABARD DDM said the training would equip the participants and provide job opportunities to the youths, “foster existing business models for increased rural employment to aspiring rural entrepreneurs, and improve income level and livelihood.”

ZPC Kapseng Kungkho advised the women artisans and weavers to use the skill they learn for starting entrepreneurship, and said the training would enhance the socioeconomic status of the rural people.

Textile & Handicrafts Assistant Director JP Bora and BLCCT founder president Chandan Prasad also spoke.

Farie Tangha, co-founder of Metru and Bethel Skills coordinator explained the potential of tribal fabrics of Arunachal and Northeast India “which are well-known for their elegant designs, bold colour combinations and lasting textures.”

“The tribal motifs skillfully depicted through stylized decorative designs are really in great demand. The skill development will empower rural women for better income and self-sustenance,” she added.