IMC mayor appeals to people to get vaccinated for Covid-19

Mild fever is common: DMO

NAHARLAGUN, 5 Mar: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang appealed to everyone to join the mass vaccination drive against Covid-19 and get vaccinated.

Stating that he is healthy and well after having taken the vaccination at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences on Friday, Phassang said, “People should not create confusion or have doubts about the Covid-19 vaccine. It is safe and secure. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other union ministers have taken the vaccine. Member of Lok Sabha (East) Tapir Gao has also come forward for the vaccination.”

“We should all come forward and take the vaccine to protect ourselves, our families, and our society from Covid-19,” he added.

Phassang commended the dedication of the health department and the Covid warriors for standing tall during the pandemic to keep everyone safe from the virus.

“More than 3,000 people have been vaccinated in Itanagar, and no side effects have been reported yet,” said Itanagar Capital Region DMO Dr M Perme.

He also said that “mild fever after vaccination is common and is proof that the vaccine is working fine.”

“There is no need to worry. Nevertheless, we are always here for any kind of help,” Dr Perme added.

Along with the mayor, his mother Niyoni Phassang, Corporator Gyamar Taj, IMC Commissioner C Chukhu, Peoples’ Party of Arunachal chairperson Kamen Ringu and Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society president Gumri Ringu also got vaccinated.