Siang valley needs road connectivity: CM

ITANAGAR, 5 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the Siang valley needs road connectivity as many villages there are without connectivity.

Responding to a question from Kento Rina, who sought a bridge over the Singen river in Tabi Ripo village in Nari-Koyu constituency, the chief minister instructed the RWD minister, the chief secretary and officers of the department to hold a consultation with the elected representatives to chalk out plans to improve road network in the Siang valley.

He particularly cited the example of Rumgong constituency, which he said is the least connected.

Khandu said that the villages eligible under the PMGSY should be included under the scheme, and if not, the state government would approach the Centre for an alternative scheme. The chief minister assured to link the valley.